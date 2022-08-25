Study: Marijuana use on the rise among young Americans

According to a new study, the usage of marijuana and psychedelics among young Americans reached record highs last year. In 2021, 43% of the 5,000 young individuals aged 19 to 30 who participated in the survey reported having used marijuana in the previous year, up from 34% in 2016 and 29% in 2011, according to the University of Michigan's Monitoring the Future study.

In 2021, 29% of respondents said they had used marijuana in the previous month, compared to 21% in 2016 and 17% in 2011.

The percentage of people who use marijuana daily increased from 6% in 2011 to 8% in 2016 to 11% in 2021.

The National Institutes of Health-funded study's authors stated that the 2021 marijuana consumption statistics represented the "highest levels ever documented since these trends were started studied in 1988."

In terms of hallucinogen use, 8% of young adults reported that they had used LSD, MDMA, mescaline, peyote, "shrooms," or PCP during the previous year, up from 5% in 2016 and 3% in 2011.

A little less than 82% of those polled said they had consumed alcohol in the preceding year, compared to 83.5% in 2016 and 83.8% in 2011.

Although recreational cannabis is now legal in nearly 20 US states, the study did not provide any explanations for the growth in marijuana usage among young adults.

