Fighting extended in southern and western Tripoli as Radaa brought in reinforcements to fight the 444 Brigade, an interior ministry source said.
More than 500 people on Wednesday rallied in the Souq el-Joumaa neighbourhood, a Radaa stronghold, chanting slogans against the Dbeibah government and denouncing the proposed dissolution of the 444 Brigade.
Reports said Abdelghani al-Kikli, leader of the Support and Stability Apparatus, which controls the southern district of Abu Salim, was killed this week at a facility controlled by the 444 Brigade.
A source told AFP that groups were moving into the capital from neighbouring Zawiya in support of Radaa, which detains smugglers of drugs and alcohol as well as affiliates of the Islamic State group.
Meanwhile, "more Misrata brigades may continue to join Dbeibah's side", saidLibyaexpert Jalel Harchaoui.
He described the latest conflict as some of the most dangerous for the capital in recent years, saying it meant a "territorial reshuffle" with more factions seeking to insinuate themselves into downtown Tripoli.
Turkey, a supporter of the Tripoli-based government, called on "all parties to implement a full and lasting ceasefire without delay and to engage in dialogue to settle disputes," its foreign ministry said.
On Tuesday, the Tripoli-based government said the fighting had been controlled. Dbeibah thanked government forces "for restoring security and asserting the state's authority in the capital".
Dbeibah also announced a string of executive orders, including dissolving some bodies previously run by Tripoli armed groups other than the 444 Brigade.
But a second night of fighting could mean "a more prolonged, destructive, and existential battle with a nationwide dimension" after what he said was Dbeibah's "failure to secure a quick victory".
Authorities also announced a ceasefire, but gunshots were still heard in western parts of Tripoli.
The embassies in Germany, France, the United States, Britain and Italy on Wednesday evening expressed "their deep concern about the recent violence in Tripoli", urging the "authorities to take all measures to protect civilians" in a statement.
The United Nations mission inLibyasaid it was "deeply alarmed by escalating violence in densely populated neighbourhoods of Tripoli for the second night in a row".
In a statement, it called for "an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in all areas, allowing safe corridors for the evacuation of civilians trapped in intense conflict zones"