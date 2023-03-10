Stormy Daniels-Trump case: Former president might soon be indicted in the matter

A New York Times report said Thursday that former President Donald Trump could face criminal charges relating to his alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The publication cited four unnamed sources in the report that said that Manhattan prosecutors had signalled the same to Trump.

Trump has been told he could appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week if he wished to testify, the newspaper report said. According to the NYT, such invitations are an indication of an indictment in the near future. One of Trump's lawyers also confirmed the development to Reuters. "He has a chance to appear before the grand jury as all people subject to an investigation do," Trump attorney Susan Necheles told Reuters.

Marc Scholl, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, told Reuters that an opportunity to testify suggests that the grand jury had heard evidence implicating Trump in a crime. "The invitation should mean the prosecutor is preparing to seek criminal charges."

"If he (Trump) does appear, he will have to waive immunity and answer the prosecutor's questions," he said.

If Trump is charged, he would become the first-ever former president to be indicted. Trump is currently trying to gain the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race. An indictment would make things tough for Trump.

However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg can still decline to indict Trump.

Trump has termed the entire case a "political witch hunt". "I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels. This is a political Witch-Hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party," he wrote on Truth Social.

About the case

Stormy Daniels has said she had an affair with Trump and was given $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election to stay mum about the encounter. Trump has denied the affair and in 2018 told reporters he knew nothing about a payment to Daniels.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court in New York for orchestrating hush payments to Daniels and another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE