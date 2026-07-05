/'Storms bring luck...': Trump's US 250 event venue evacuated ahead of his speech: Another threat or attack?

US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at the National Mall in Washington as US marked 250th year of independence, said that storms bring luck, asserting that he would deliver his speech “no matter what.” His reaction came in as the venue was evacuated due to an approaching severe thunderstorm. Trump is scheduled to deliver a rally-style speech in Washington, and as storms became a hurdle, he took to Truth Social saying he would be there, making it difficult for authorities to evacuate the area ahead of storm.

“A severe thunderstorm is occurring near the National Mall. Seek shelter immediately. Do not wait,” the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency said on X. Soon after that, officials sprung to action: “For your safety directing all guests to immediately evacuate,” officials said as crowd started streaming toward exits to seek shelter in nearby museums and government buildings. “When you have lightning less than three miles (5 km) away that’s a mandatory evacuation,” a Secret Service officer told one hesitant family. Chaos broke out as attendees refused to leave and shouted "charge!" and "Trump! Trump!", AFP reporters said.

What Trump said?

The US president, whose approval ratings are constantly falling, does not want to leave the opportunity of a speech on a day like this. On Truth Social, Trump said, “Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing. It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight.” To convince the crowd to stay back for his speech, Trump recalled that there was a rain warning during UFC match at the White House but nothing happened. “Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages. I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America!”