Stop migrants crossing in Aegean Sea: Erdogan to Turkey coastguard

As Greece faced fresh violence on its borders on Saturday, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea.

"On the orders of the president... permission will not be given for migrants to cross the Aegean sea because it is dangerous," Turkey's coastguard said, adding," The approach of not intervening against migrants wishing to leave Turkey remains in practice but this (new) approach covers sea crossings because of the dangers."

Clashes between Greek police and migrants continued on Saturday. Greek police once again resorted to tear gas to push back the migrants as PM Mitsotakis accused Turkey of "assisting" the migrants gathered at the border.

"EU countries, including Greece, must abide by their international responsibilities and accept the applications of refugees," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Accusing a country that hosts the most number of refugees in the best possible way of using migration for political aims is another indication of the two-faced approach we have been subjected to for years. With this statement, the EU is itself using this issue as a political tool," it added.

Meanwhile, Turkey's coastguard rescued around 120 migrants at sea even as Erdogan discussed the crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.