Cambodian crown jewellery stolen by Douglas Latchford resurfaces in London

A vast cache of Cambodia's Angkorian crown jewellery from the 7th Century, reappeared in London last summer, as reported by the BBC. The stolen artefacts belonged to British antiquities smuggler Douglas Latchford. Experts revealed that they were stunned to know of the jewellery’s existence. The collection has been discreetly returned to Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, and will be put on display in the country's national museum.

Latchford, who held the Cambodian jewellery in his possession died in 2022 while awaiting trial in the US. His family said they would return his stolen collection to Cambodia after his passing , but the authorities did not know what exactly would be handed over or how the process would pan out.

Brad Gordon, the head of Cambodia's investigative team, who was the first representative of the nation to witness the jewellery when he visited London last summer told the BBC that he was driven by a representative of the Latchford family to an undisclosed location. In the parking lot was a vehicle with four boxes inside, he added.

Cambodian government announces return of Douglas Latchford's 77-piece gold collection in a deal with his family. Our podcast, DYNAMITE DOUG, on one of the world's greatest art heists is dropping March 1. pic.twitter.com/yHP5JqAPzC — Tom Wright (@TomWrightAsia) February 20, 2023 ×

"I felt like crying. I just thought - wow - the crown jewels of ancient Cambodian civilization packed into four boxes in the back of a car," he continued.

The collection reportedly contained 77 pieces of gold and jewel-rimed jewellery, including crowns, belts and earrings. Experts found a large bowl made of solid gold as part of the trove, which they believe could have been used as a rice bowl for Angkorian royalty.

Experts believe that one of the crowns appears to be from the pre-Angkorian period, and could have been hand-crafted by artisans in the 7th century.

It's still unclear as to how and when the jewellery was stolen and how it landed in London. Many of the items draw semblance to stone carvings in the walls of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.