Still have minor coronavirus symptom... will continue self-isolation, says UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would continue to remain under self-isolation, the leader said on Friday. Johnson tested positive for coronavirus last week after which he self-isolated himself and has been working from home at Downing Street.

"In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature, so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," Johnson said in a video message on Twitter.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



"You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather," Johnson told Britons.

"You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather," Johnson Britons in the latest message.

Johnson, who in the video still looked under the weather and was seen wearing a shirt without a tie, on March 23 ordered a three-week countrywide lockdown to cut close-contact transmission of the virus.

That followed scenes in parks and the countryside of crowds of people flouting government guidance on social distancing, and concern about packed trains on the London Underground network.

Johnson, and his Health Secretary Matt Hancock, have been among nearly 34,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain.

Nearly 3,000 have died.

