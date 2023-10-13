Steve Scalise of Republican Party drops out of House speaker race
Scalise reportedly told his fellow Republican colleagues at a closed-door meeting that he was dropping out of the race to be House speaker.
Republican Steve Scalise said late on Thursday (Oct 12) that he was dropping out of the race to be speaker of the US House of Representatives.
