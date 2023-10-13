ugc_banner

Steve Scalise of Republican Party drops out of House speaker race

Washington DCEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 13, 2023, 05:46 AM IST

File photo of Steve Scalise. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Scalise reportedly told his fellow Republican colleagues at a closed-door meeting that he was dropping out of the race to be House speaker.

Republican Steve Scalise said late on Thursday (Oct 12) that he was dropping out of the race to be speaker of the US House of Representatives. 

This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.

