US House Republicans name Steve Scalise as speaker nominee

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday (Oct 11) nominated Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana to be the next speaker of the House after a secret vote to succeed Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by his own party in an unprecedented vote.

Scalise and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan were vying to replace McCarthy. Both emerged as popular picks and shared similar policy platforms.

It is not yet clear when the full House will hold the speaker vote, but it may happen on Wednesday. Scalise currently serves as House majority leader.

Scalise is all set for a challenging role after hard-right members of his party cut short the tenure of the last three holders of the position.

However, the New Orleans-born lawmaker has faced adversity before, including a 2017 shooting when he was badly wounded by a gunman angry about then-President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers.

The role of speaker of the House is second in line to the presidency after the vice president and will require winning the support of a majority of the House, which Republicans control by a 221-212 majority.

Hardline Republicans made predecessor Kevin McCarthy the first speaker to be ousted in a historic Oct 3 vote.

McCarthy was the third consecutive Republican speaker to leave the top post due to pressure from his hard-right flank.

(With inputs from agencies)

