Who is Steve Scalise? Choice of House Republicans to be Speaker of lower house of US Congress

The US House Republicans have selected Steve Scalise as their nominee for the new Speaker of the House of Representatives following a vote.

Scalise outperformed his rival, Jim Jordan, with a vote count of 113 to 99.

The role of Speaker is among the most significant in the US government.

Scalise, aged 58, initially entered politics in 2008, winning a special election to replace Bobby Jindal, who had recently become governor.

Beginning his political journey at Louisiana State University, Scalise was twice elected as the speaker of LSU's Student Government Association. He served for 12 years in Louisiana's state Legislature before his election to the US House.

A turning point in his career occurred in 2012 when he became the chairman of the influential Republican Study Group.

While serving as the House majority whip in 2017, Scalise survived a gunshot incident in Alexandria, Virginia, during a congressional baseball game.

In August, Scalise disclosed a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a treatable blood cancer, and began treatment. He has been vocal while advocating for fiscal discipline, lower taxes, a robust national defence, strong border security, freedom, and purported conservative values.

Scalise's notable achievements

Notable achievements include his contributions to the passage of the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Agreement) trade deal, both of which are known to have significantly boosted the US economy.

According to his website, Scalise's legislative focus remains on issues that directly affect Americans, such as school safety, border security, parental involvement in education, reducing reliance on China, and pursuing investigations into the origins of Covid pandemic.

Hardline Republicans made predecessor Kevin McCarthy the first speaker to be ousted in a historic Oct 3 vote.

McCarthy was the third consecutive Republican speaker to leave the top post due to pressure from his hard-right flank.

