Starbucks orders employees to return to office three days a week

Joining the long list of corporate behemoths to ask their employees to report in the office, Starbucks is attempting to end the remote work-from-home option.

Starbucks CEO Hoard Schultz in a memo released ordered the employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting January 31.

"Partners, it’s time for us to come back to the office to do this Mission-critical work face-to-face, and in person," said Schultz in the memo.

Accordingly, employees within the commute distance of the Seattle headquarters will have to mandatorily report in the office on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Meanwhile, the third day can be decided by the respective teams.

The move was necessitated after employees were found not reporting to the office despite being asked to come once or twice a week.

"From our badging data, it's clear that a good number of SSC [Starbucks Support Centre] partners are not meeting their minimum promise of one day a week," added Schultz.

Schultz, who is in his third stint at the coffee giant said the new policy is meant to 'rebuild' the connection amongst employees and synchronise team efforts.

While Starbucks is calling employees three days to the office, other employers are not being as easygoing.

Notably, earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger told the company's remote workers to report to the office at least four days a week, beginning March 1.

“I worry long term about the negative impact on people who have decided not to spend as much time at the office. I’m going to spend a lot of time here, and I hope that it’s not lonely," said Iger.

Apple, Tesla, Snap and Twitter are amongst the big companies that are also reverting to a work-from-office policy as the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

