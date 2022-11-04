Watch: Starbucks co-founder relishes Dosa in Bengaluru, gives 3-star rating

Zev Siegl, a co-founder of the largest coffee chain in the world and a guest at Bengaluru's Vidyarthi Bhavan, entered the restaurant on a day that will always be remembered by those in attendance.

A plate of masala dosa and a cup of traditional filter coffee were enjoyed by Siegl. The South Indian vegetarian restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan, which was founded in 1943 as a tiny students' eatery, posted photos from his visit on Instagram.

The Global Investors Meet 2022 is the reason Siegl is in Bengaluru.

Siegl also wrote a note for the restaurant in its guest book. It read, “My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you.”

Siegl also added three stars to his note.

The Instagram post read, “We were happy and proud to have Mr Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks, at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose and Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well. Mr Zev Siegl is an American businessman who co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He later served as Vice President and Director of Starbucks. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based on his accumulated experience.”

The post has gone viral on social media. Upon spotting the co-founder of Starbucks drinking a filter coffee, many were unable to contain their excitement.

When Starbucks chose Laxman Narasimhan, a businessman of Indian descent, as their CEO, too, Indians expressed their desire for native beverage and snack options to be included on the Starbucks menu.

Several publications stated in July that Tata Starbucks would expand its menu in India to include street-style sandwiches, masala chai, cardamom chai, and filter coffee. It will be interesting to watch how Siegl brings the experience back to Seattle, as Indians are hoping.

(with inputs from agencies)