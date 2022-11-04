We are heading to a future with more rainbows, but there's a catch

Sometimes something catastrophic comes to you in a pleasant way. Like a letter of bankruptcy sent in an envelope exquisitely made of handmade paper. Why punch a man when you can do it after a pleasant 'hello', right?

Climate Change literally has the power to kill us. Rising sea levels, increasingly powerful storms are already creating issues. But a new study has revealed that we may have a pleasant distraction while we'd otherwise be busy digging our graves. Climate Change is going to give rise to more rainbows!

The researchers have found that frequency of rainbows is going to increase across the globe by as much as 5 per cent. This research studied less obvious effects of the climate change.

For the study, the researchers made use of global climate data, crowd-sourced images and a computer model. The researchers found that 66 to 79 per cent regions of the world will witness rainbows in greater frequency.

"Living in Hawai'i, I felt grateful that stunning, ephemeral rainbows were a part of my daily life," says land systems scientist Kimberly Carlson, who is now at New York University. "I wondered how climate change might affect such rainbow viewing opportunities."

Tens of thousands of crowdsourced photos were analysed. Data was gathered for photos for which location data was available. A computer model was trained to make predictions after feeding it this data and more like precipitation, cloud cover and angle of the Sun. The model then made predictions.

It was found that regions at higher elevation would experience more rainbows than those at lower altitudes.

But this is hardly to bring a smile to our faces as climate change is otherwise going to spell disaster. It's wise to steer clear.

