/‘Stand down’: Trump issues rare public criticism of Israel over Beirut attack

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 14) criticised Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, warning that the attacks risked undermining a potential peace agreement involving Iran and calling on all sides to halt further hostilities. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strikes had occurred on what he described as a significant day for diplomacy, claiming that the United States and Iran were close to reaching a peace deal. “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” Trump wrote.

The US President urged restraint from all parties involved in the conflict, saying there should be “no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon” while also insisting that groups such as Hezbollah refrain from launching attacks against Israel. “All sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel,” he said.

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Trump acknowledged Israel’s right to defend itself but suggested that the incident, which prompted the military response, did not warrant such action. “Israel has the right to defend itself,” he said, while describing the attack that Israel responded to as “very small and meaningless”. He added that no casualties had been reported as a result of that incident.

The remarks mark a rare public rebuke of Israeli military action by Trump, who argued that continued escalation could jeopardise diplomatic efforts in the region. Trump said the proposed agreement could serve as the foundation for “a long and beautiful peace” in West Asia and urged all sides not to interfere with the ongoing negotiations.