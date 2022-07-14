Sri Lanka authorises its soldiers to use 'necessary' force to stop destruction of life and property

After a state of emergency was declared in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Army on Thursday (July 14) issued a diktat, granting its soldiers permission to wield force in any capacity whatsoever to prevent civilians from destroying public property and life.

Reportedly, the Army, taking desperate measures to ward off the protestors has already deployed tanks near the Parliament after protestors snatched two T-56 weapons and caused injuries to several Army personnel. Two unconscious soldiers, who were injured in the melee, were later admitted to Colombo National hospital and Colombo Army Hospital.

Explaining its decision to deploy the tanks, the Sri Lankan Army stated, “It has been unfortunately observed that a certain section of the protesters, purposefully deviating from its proclaimed 'non-violent' approach continued to breach law and order as of Wednesday (13) afternoon and resorted to violence by trying to place the Parliament complex as well as the Speaker's official residence under siege while destroying Police barricades through heavy machinery brought in there,”

Earlier, the Army had refused to obey acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe's order to use force on the protestors to quell the protests.

The island nation of Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since it gained independence in 1948. After the President, Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials deserted office, the entire country plunged deeper into a state of crisis.

Read More: Live Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down as Sri Lanka president

It is being reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is en route to Saudi Arabia via Singapore as neighbouring countries including India refuse to provide him asylum. At the time of publication, it was announced that Rajapaksa had finally stepped down by emailing his resignation to the parliament speaker.

The anti-Government protestors in Sri Lanka have been demanding the entire Rajapaksa clan and its extended members resign and allow an all-party government to run the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.