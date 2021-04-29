Sputnik V's developer to sue Brazil regulator for 'false information'

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has decided to sue Brazil's health regulator with the allegation of spreading false information about the coronavirus vaccine.

This lawsuit has come after Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, refused to import the Russian coronavirus vaccine claiming experts have flagged "uncertainties" about the jab.

"Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," the developer said on Twitter.

The claims by Anvisa have drawn criticism as the health regulator has not released its findings and has refused to give more information on these "uncertainties".

However, according to a slideshow uploaded online, the regulator's scientists made the decision on the basis that batches of the vaccine they tested carried a live version of a common cold-causing virus.

Developers of Sputnik V, however, claim that experts of Anvisa have admitted to making a mistake and had claimed that Anvisa had not tested the Russian vaccine.

"Anvisa made incorrect and misleading statements without having tested the actual Sputnik V vaccine," developers claimed.