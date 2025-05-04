Manchester United's winless run in the Premier League reached six games after a dismal 4-3 defeat at Brentford, while Alexander Isak's late penalty rescued top five chasers Newcastle in a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Sunday.

Advertisment

Ruben Amorim's side are languishing in 15th place following the latest setback in their wretched top-flight campaign.

United are focused on salvaging their forgettable season by winning the Europa League.

They will host Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final second leg next Thursday protecting a 3-0 lead and Amorim made a host of changes, resting Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Advertisment

With an average age of 22 years and 270 days, United's starting line-up was the third-youngest in Premier League history.

Aged 17 years and 156 days, Chido Obi became the youngest player to start a Premier League match for United, while inexperienced duo Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass also featured.

In the 14th minute, Mason Mount scored only his second league goal for United since joining from Chelsea in 2023 as he took Alejandro Garnacho's pass and slotted home from eight yards.

Advertisment

But Brentford hit back in the 27th minute when United defender Luke Shaw deflected Michael Kayode's effort into his own net.

United's leaky defence were punished in the 33rd minute as Kevin Schade headed Christian Norgaard's cross past Altay Bayindir.

Adding to Amorim's problems, United defender Matthijs de Ligt limped off with a first half injury.

Lacklustre United conceded again when Schade struck with a 70th minute header.

Yoane Wissa completed the rout four minutes later, poking home for his 18th league goal this season.

Garnacho's 82nd minute blast from the edge of the area was followed by Amad Diallo's stoppage-time effort for the visitors.

But it was little consolation for United, who have lost 12 of Amorim's 24 league games, winning only six times.

ALSO READ | From Prabhsimran Singh to Rahul Tewatia five uncapped Indian batters with most IPL runs

Spurs held

Tottenham are also looking to win the Europa League to paper over the cracks in a miserable campaign.

Ange Postecoglou's side warmed up for their semi-final second leg against Bodo/Glimt with a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Tottenham have only one win in their last nine league matches and sit a lowly 16th in the table, leaving them facing their lowest finish since 1976-77.

They are aiming to end their 17-year trophy drought by winning a first European prize since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

But Postecoglou could still be sacked regardless of the Europa League run.

The Australian made eight changes from the 3-1 win in the first leg against Bodo/Glimt to rest his stars for Thursday's second leg in Norway.

Tottenham took the lead in the 15th minute when Wilson Odobert punished West Ham's sloppy marking to drill home from Mathys Tel's pass.

It was Odobert's first league goal for Tottenham since arriving from Burnley in August.

But Jarrod Bowen levelled for West Ham in the 28th minute, taking Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pass in stride and shooting through the legs of Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Newcastle remain fourth after Isak kept them in the hunt for a place in next season's Champions League.

Yankuba Minteh gave Brighton the lead against his former club with a fine finish, curling into the top corner in the 28th minute.

Isak dragged Newcastle level in the 89th minute, the Sweden striker netting with a penalty for his 23rd league goal this season after Yasin Ayari handled Kieran Trippier's free-kick.

Newcastle, who have three games left, are three points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Liverpool will play their first match since winning a record-equalling 20th English title when the champions travel to Chelsea in Sunday's late game.

Forest face Crystal Palace on Monday as the top five race heats up.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.