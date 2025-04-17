Isaiah Bond, NFL Draft 2025 prospect from Texas Longhorn, has filed a lawsuit in United States District Court in Northern Texas through his lawyers on Tuesday (Apr 15). The lawsuit is against a woman who the lawyers say made false statements to Frisco (Texas) police department.

As per the developments reported by ESPN, Bond's lawyers have claimed that the woman, whom made the false statement and remains unnamed in the lawsuit, had consensual sexual encounter with him. The lawyers have asked for economic remuneration and a civil trial.

This comes after Bond turned himself in to police last week on the basis of an outstanding sexual assault warrant. He, however, was let go after posting a $25,000 bond.

After getting released from jail, Bond addressed the situation in a social media post and called the accusations 'patently false.'

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation," he said. "Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Bond's lawyers, meanwhile, also sent an email to all 32 NFL teams with the copy of the first page of lawsuit and wrote Bond "is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name."

The Texas wide receiver played only one season with the Longhorns in 2024. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards along with five touchdowns. He also rushed for 98 extra yards to go with a TD. In his first two seasons at Alabama, he caught 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns.