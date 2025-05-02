Former Australia batter and commentator Michael Slater could find himself on the receiving end of another low as Cricket New South Wales (NSW) is considering revoking his Hall of Fame status. This comes as a blow for the former Aussie star who has been convicted of domestic violence and is currently out on a suspended sentence. Slater’s Life Member status at Cricket NSW could also be revoked as per media reports on Friday (May 2).

NSW to reconsider Slater’s Hall of Fame status

The 55-year-old last week received a suspended four-year prison sentence from Judge Glen Cash in Maroochydore District Court after pleading guilty to seven charges for a series of domestic violence offences that related to a woman in the Noosa region between December 2023 and March 2024, including two counts of choking, stalking, assault, and burglary. He was immediately released on a fully suspended sentence having already spent more than a year in custody.

The current scenario has seen Slater’s broadcasting career come to a halt having worked for Star Sports, Fox Sports and Channel Nine in the past. A renowned commentator, Slater represented Australia in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs from 1993 to 2001 and played a key role in Australia’s dominance worldwide.

He was inducted into the Cricket NSW Hall of Fame in 2015 alongside Mollie Dive and Arthur Mailey. However, in the aftermath of his legal proceedings in Queensland, Cricket NSW confirmed to foxsports.com.au that it would review Slater’s status in the Hall of Fame and as a Life Member.

Also in a big blow Michael Slater Oval, a stadium named after Slater in his hometown of Wagga Wagga City could be renamed. The Wagga Wagga City Council voted 4-3 in favour of renaming the stadium while former mayor Rod Kendall has voiced his opinion in favour of the former batter.