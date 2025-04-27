Liverpool clinched record-equalling 20th English league title on Sunday (April 27) as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1. Needing one point to win the match, Liverpool put on a show at Anfield which saw them win their second league title in Premier League era having last done so in the 2019-20 season under Jurgen Klopp. The latest triumph sees them go level with Manchester United for most English league titles adding one more to their trophy cabinet.

Liverpool seal Premier League title

Needing a point to win the title on Sunday, the Reds found themselves behind as early as the 11th minute when Dominic Solanke scored from a corner. Spurs kept things tight as they looked to park the bus before a Luis Diaz equalised for the hosts in the 16th minute. However, Arne Slot’s side was not done there as Alexis Mac Allister pounced on an error in the Spurs backline in the 24th minute to give Liverpool the lead.

Spurs at this point were completely on the backfoot as Liverpool looked to capiltise and established a firm lead. The attack paid dividends in the 34th minute when Cody Gakpo made it 3-1, establishing a two-goal lead at half time.

Things did not change much for the home side as they Mohamed Salah scored in the 63rd minute while Destiny Udogie was on the receiving end of an own goal.

Liverpool on the rise

Under the new management of Arne Slot, little was expected from the Reds to challenge for the title. However, Mohamed Salah’s brilliant form coupled with a good team work saw them overthrow Manchester City’s dominance while also outclassing Arsenal in the title race. The title victory for the Merseyside club came with four matches still remaining in the season.

Slot’s side will now look to build on the triumph and defend it in the 2025-26 season. Not since the 1983-84 season when they also clinched the Champions League title by beating AS Roma in the final.