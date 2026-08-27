/'Spirit of mutual respect': RSS hits back after Mamdani opposes Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday (Aug 26) defended its chief Mohan Bhagwat's event in New York, saying that it is in "the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect. The organisation said that the event, titled ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ is being organised “ would reflect “Bhartiya ethos.” The RSS backing of the upcoming event at Madison Square Garden on August 29 came hours after NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he does not support it. “Organized in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects Bharatiya ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all,” RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said in an X post. The RSS official also invited people interested in knowing more about the RSS philosophy to participate. “This initiative is in line with longstanding tradition of engagement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world fostering understanding and shared purpose,” he added.

What Mamdani said?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani commented on the event and said, "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event." Highlighting his links with India, Mamdani said, "I also stand here as the first Indian-American Mayor in our city's history, and my mother's family is all still in India," he said. He added that he grew up with an understanding of India as a pluralistic and secular society in which people from different backgrounds could belong equally. "The vision of India that I was taught by my family and the one that I grew up being very familiar with was that of 'a pluralistic society, of a secular republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India'," he said. He said he opposed what he described as the rise of an increasingly exclusionary political movement. "And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly," Mamdani said. He added that his opposition reflected not only his identity as an Indian-American but also his position as mayor of a city that he said believed in belonging regardless of "colour", "creed", religion, or background.