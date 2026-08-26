/Mamdani opposes RSS Chief's Madison Square Garden event in New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he does not support the upcoming Madison Square Garden event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, though he acknowledged the city may not have the legal authority to stop a private gathering. Bhagwat is scheduled to address thousands of Indian-Americans in New York as part of the RSS centenary outreach programme. Mamdani said the vision of India he was raised with was that of a pluralistic and secular republic, and voiced concerns about what he described as politics rooted in division. The remarks have sparked debate within the Indian diaspora ahead of the high-profile event.