Special counsel named to investigate discovery of Biden classified docs

As the controversy surrounding the discovery of confidential documents at Joe Biden's Delaware residence gains pace, US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday named a special independent counsel to probe the matter.

Garland in a statement said Robert Hur, a former Trump-appointed Maryland US attorney will probe if the documents were mishandled by Biden or his team. Hur will be taking over the investigation from John Lausch, a Chicago federal prosecutor.

“Under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter," read the brief statement.

"This appointment underscores for the public the department's commitment to both independence and accountability and particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts, and the law."

Garland added that he was confident in Hur's ability and that he will "carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent matter and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department."

After the appointment, Hur released a statement and said he will conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

“I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment. I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.”

The announcement by Garland comes barely hours after Biden's lawyers, in another sensational announcement said a second batch of classified documents had been unearthed in the garage of the president's private residence.

It is unclear when the additional documents were discovered but according to federal law, all official documents and classified records are to be returned when the term of a federal official ends.

When quizzed about the discovery, Biden said he was 'surprised' and that he did not know that government records had been taken to his private office after he had left public service.

“I was surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office."

Notably, the White House on Thursday admitted publically that the documents were found at the president's residence.

The statement by the White House mentioned that "a small number" of classified documents are apparently dated to the Obama-Biden administration.

"As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents."

Last year, confidential documents were found at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as well.

(With inputs from agencies)