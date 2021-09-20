Spanish PM arrives as volcano erupts destroying buildings in Canary Islands

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez flew to La Palma Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma.

Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3pm near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of the eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast. As per authorities, thousands have been evacuated.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded before the eruption, which took place in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca.

According to local officials, the lava eventually destroyed at least eight houses which led to at least one chalet with a tower to crumble. Authorities have warned that the lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraiso, Alcala, and surrounding areas.

Also read | In Pics | Lava gushes, thousands evacuated as volcano erupts in Spain's Canary Islands

Sánchez has postponed his departure to New York for the UN General Assembly in order to travel to La Palma because of the volcanic eruption.

"I am at the moment heading to the Canary Islands because of the seismic evolution, to see first-hand the situation in La Palma, the coordination of the means, and the protocols that have been activated," Sánchez tweeted.

While speaking to AFP, a regional government spokeswoman said "a number of houses have been destroyed". She further added that they were still surveying the area to determine how many properties had been engulfed.

Sergio Rodriguez, mayor of the nearby village of El Paso said at least 20 homes were completely destroyed by the volcano. "The lava left absolutely nothing in its path", Rodriguez told TVE broadcaster, saying residents were living in uncertainty.

They will "not be going home for a while, that's for sure", he added.