In Pics | Lava gushes, thousands evacuated as volcano erupts in Spain's Canary Islands

Several houses have been destroyed due to a volcano eruption in Spain's Canary Islands, authorities said, after it forced some 5,000 people from their homes. Scroll below for images

Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts

Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma.

he Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands today spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby, authorities said.

(Photograph:AFP)