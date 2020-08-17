Spain's former king Juan Carlos has been in UAE since August 3

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos is reportedly in the United Arab Emirates, where had been staying since August 3 after leaving Spain in the aftermath of a corruption scandal.

The detail was divulged by a spokesperson for the royal household on Monday, first reported by state network TVE.

"That is what King Juan Carlos has told us”, the royal household’s spokesperson said while alluding to reports of him being in the UAE.

The royal palace said that Carlos was leaving the country to allow his son Felipe to act as king, devoid of his interference, especially due to the corruption scandal. At the same time, the palace hadn’t announced where the 82-year-old former king was headed.

Bribe allegations

Recently, Spanish and Swiss authorities started looking at allegations of bribing involved in a high-speed railway project’s contract.

In terms of the bribing allegations, the ex-king has rejected all such allegations. Carlos was an important player in Spain’s transition to democracy, after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Protests had erupted over the sudden exit of Carlos, one protester told Reuters it was a “rash decision”. "I think it is a bit of a rash decision because he should be judged like any other Spanish citizen," Pablo Lopez said outside the Royal Palace.

Currently, prosecutors in Switzerland and Spain are investigating cases of potential bribes covering offshore accounts.

Even though there are allegations against him, no formal investigation has been launched which implies that he is not technically a fugitive.