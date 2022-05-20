Spain's exiled ex-king Juan Carlos returns home after two years

Juan Carlos I, the former king of Spain returned to the country on Thursday (May 19) after an exile of two years. In 2020, he departed for Abu Dhabi in the aftermath of shocking financial scandals.

News agency AFP reported that Juan Carlos I arrived on a private jet in the northwestern city of Vigo. Pedro Campos, who is a long-time friend, revealed the expected itinerary to state broadcaster TVE.

Campos said that the former king will visit the city of Vigo on Spain's northwest coast on Thursday evening. After that, he will go to a nearby resort of Sanxenxo to participate in a sailing regatta.

"He is very glad to come and be here to recover after two years away and do something he likes so much, which is sailing," Campos said, adding that the 84-year-old will sail on a ship adapted to his situation.

Meanwhile, the king's official residence said in a statement that Juan Carlos will not stay in the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

After the probe into alleged financial fraud was opened, the former king left Spain for Abu Dhabi and keeps his permanent there. The investigations were opened in Spain and Switzerland.

He had said that he would visit Spain frequently after prosecutors dropped the investigations.

The problems are not over yet, he might face trial in Britain in a harassment case.

The case was brought against him by his former lover Danish national Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

(With inputs from agencies)

