Spain: Police arrest man who groped female journalist during live reporting

Police in Spain have arrested a man after he groped a woman journalist when she was live on air. The sexual assault has prompted outrage from government ministers.The incident has taken place at a time when a heated debate is going on in Spain over former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales after he kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent

The anger over Rubiales controversy has snowballed into a "Me Too" like moment in a country which is growing increasingly intolerant of macho attutude and sexual misconduct.

Isa Balado, the woman journalist, was reporting live on a robbery in Madrid for Cuatro, a TV channel. In the middle of her reporting, a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom. He then asked which TV channel she worked for.

Balado explained to the man that she was in the middle of a live coverage before trying to get on with her report. But host Nacho Abad insisted that Balado put the man in front of the camera. The journalist then confronted the man who had groped her.

The incident was far from over. As the man walked away, he tried to touch Balado's head. She ducked out of the way. The man continued to linger in the street before approaching her once more saying he heard her accusing him and that she should "tell the truth".

Balado asked for the broadcast to be cut because she did not want to give the man any more attention.

Spanish police said on X (formerly Twitter) that a man had been arrested for sexually assaulting a reporter live on air.

Mediaset Espana owns Cuatro. It said that it "categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression. We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for 'En boca de todos', after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered today."

The incident has elicited reactions from Spain's political circles.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said the incident should not go unpunished.

"It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this, and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera," she wrote on X.

Irene Montero, Equality Minister supported Balado as well.

"Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

