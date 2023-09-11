The fall from grace of Spain's suspended football chief Luis Rubiales

Suspended Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales announced his resignation on Sunday following the unsolicited kiss to footballer Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales cited intense public criticism in the media statement released on Sunday.

He wrote, “I do not want Spanish football to be negatively impacted by this disproportionate campaign”. He presented his resignation to acting federation President Pedro Rocha.

A Spanish prosecutor filed a complaint with the High Court against Rubiales last week for sexual assault and coercion over his kiss on the lips on Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales had also been suspended for three months from all football activities by FIFA, pending an investigation by football;s world governing body into his actions. The incident took place on August 20 when Spain clinched their World Cup victory in Sydney.

Luis Rubiales: Pro football player to disgraced chief

Luis Manuel Rubiales is a former professional football player who played as a defender, appearing in 53 La Liga matches over three seasons.

Rubiales spent the majority of his playing career in the Segunda División, representing Guadix, Mallorca B, Lleida, Xerez, Levante (gaining promotion to La Liga in 2004 and 2006) and Alicante CF. He made his debut in the Spanish top flight on 29 August 2004, coming on as a late substitute in a 1–1 away draw against Real Sociedad.

On 4 August 2009, Rubaiales signed a one-year deal at Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academical. However, after his third league appearance, in which he was named man of the match, he announced his retirement at the age of 32, returning to Spain to take up a backroom role at Levante.

He was elected as the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief in May 2018. Upon taking office he vowed to establish a fixed wage for the leaders of the regional federations.

In one of his first actions as president, Rubiales dismissed the Spanish national men's team head coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, having not been informed by the latter that he was negotiating to become the new manager of Real Madrid.

The kissing-gate of August 20 tarnished the image of not just Rubiales but also the entire Spanish football federation.

It kicked off a wider conversation about sexism in Spanish society. For several weeks the country’s top politicians and the heads of Spain’s regional football federations have been calling for Rubiales to stand down.

Rubiales has said the celebratory kiss was consensual, which Spanish soccer star Hermoso has denied.

