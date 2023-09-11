IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Weather report from Colombo on India vs Pakistan reserve day match

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain battered the India-Pakistan match again, leaving cricket fans dispirited. This was the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 that the highly-anticipated encounter of India and Pakistan was interrupted by heavy rain in Colombo on Sunday (Sep 10).

The match kicked off at 3:00 pm with Pakistan winning the toss and choosing to bowl. India currently stands at 147/2 in 24.1 overs, while Pakistan is yet to bat.

The previous encounter between the two arch-rivals yielded no result due to similar reason. Only one inning could be played then, with the second being a complete washout.

Rain was already expected to interrupt the proceeding on Sunday but surprisingly the match kicked-off in bright and sunny day, raising the hopes of a full 50-over contest.

Where do India and Pakistan stand at the moment?

India currently stands at 147/2 in 24.1 overs, while Pakistan is yet to bat. Pakistan is already leading the table with a net run rate of +1.051 after defeating Bangladesh in the Super Four stage.

India, on the other hand, is playing their first Super Four match and would want to make a positive start, especially after the start provided by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Both batsmen slammed their respective half-centuries and added 121 runs for the opening wicket.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023, Reserve Day: Weather report

The forecast for Monday doesn't look better than Sunday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted for the evening. According to AccuWeather, there is a 99 percent chance of rain, starting at 5:00 pm.

It is not clear at this stage whether India will start losing overs if the play doesn’t resume at 3 pm. A reserve day was not originally part of the schedule and was included after the previous group stage match between India and Pakistan in Palleleke was washed out the previous weekend after the completion of one innings.

What happens on reserve day?

India’s Super Four match against Pakistan is the only Asia Cup game with a reserve day. Since the adverse weather has suspended play on Sunday, the match will continue on the reserve day (Monday) at the same score.

It should be noted that a minimum of 20 overs is required to be bowled in the two innings to get a result. If the Super Four match between the two teams is a washout on the reserve day, then India and Pakistan will share the match points. With India's match against Pakistan set to be decided on a reserve day, Rohit's men will meet Sri Lanka in their next Super Four match in less than 24 hours after the completion of the Pakistan game on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

