Spain, France, Israel and S Korea tighten Covid rules for Chinese travellers as cases mount

As Covid cases continue to mount in China, countries across the world are opting for precautionary measures to avoid a repeat of the first wave. France, Spain, South Korea and Israel are the recent entrant to the list of countries to have announced different Covid curbs.

In France, passengers travelling from China will have to show a negative Covid test, less than 48 hours prior to boarding the flight.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, Chinese passengers will have to present a negative PCR or antigen test before boarding the flight. Afterwards, the passengers arriving in South Korea will have to undergo a PCR test.

As for Spain, Chinese travellers can skip the tests if they are fully vaccinated. In Israel, the authorities have directed foreign airlines to not accept any Chinese passenger if they fail to provide a negative Covid test.

Previously, Malaysia, India, US and Japan had put different measures in place to screen Chinese travellers.

While cases are on an unprecedented rise, the Xi Jinping regime has let go of its draconian 'zero-Covid' policy, primarily responsible for the current predicament.

The countries are anxious about Chinese travellers as the country is opaque regarding its Covid numbers and the Chinese vaccines and their efficacy continue to divide the scientists.

Such has been the situation that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday urged Beijing to release real-time data on the prevailing situation in the country.

“WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation," said the global health body before adding, "Including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths, and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old."

According to a Bloomberg report, the minutes of an internal meeting of the NHC held earlier this month showed that 248 million people, or nearly 18 per cent of the country's population, likely contracted Covid in the first 20 days of December.

(With inputs from agencies)