SpaceX fires employees for criticising Musk, calling him 'distraction and embarrassment'

Elon Musk's SpaceX is facing scrutiny from the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for wrongfully terminating eight employees, who circulated a letter criticising the CEO, calling him a "distraction and embarrassment".

The allegation against SpaceX

A regional official with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has charged SpaceX with violating the workers' rights to join forces and advocate for better working conditions, a fundamental right protected by federal labour law.

In a letter circulated by the employees in June 2022, they focused on Musk's posts on X, formerly Twitter, since 2020, some of which were deemed sexually suggestive.

Also read | Mask mandate reinstated in New York City hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

The missive contended that Musk's statements clashed with the company's policies on the diversity and workplace ethics, and prompted SpaceX to condemn CEO Elon Musk's behaviour.

The NLRB complaint goes beyond the terminations, accusing SpaceX of subjecting employees to interrogations about the letter, disparaging those involved, and issuing threats of termination for similar activities.

As per Reuters, SpaceX is yet to comment on these allegations.

What if SpaceX is found guilty?

SpaceX now has the option of settling. However, if it chooses to not settle, the case will be heard by an administrative judge, with the hearing scheduled for March 5. If the NLRB finds that the job terminations violated labour law, it can order reinstatement of the fired employees and grant them back pay. Furthermore, if the rocket and satellite maker is found in violation, it could also face steeper penalties in future cases before the board.

Also read | International outcry over US plans to use 'inhuman' nitrogen asphyxiation to execute death row inmate

Toxic culture towards women

Deborah Lawrence, one of the terminated employees, said that SpaceX has what she describes as a "toxic culture," particularly towards women. She emphasised that they wrote the open letter "to leadership not out of malice, but because we cared about the mission and the people around us."

This development is not an isolated incident in Elon Musk's 'questionable' business practices. In November, Reuters reportedly unveiled over 600 previously unreported workplace injuries at SpaceX, ranging from crushed limbs to electrocutions. Musk's other ventures, including X (formerly Twitter) and Tesla, have also faced their share of labour disputes and allegations of discrimination, and illegal firings.