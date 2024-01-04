Mask mandate reinstated in New York City hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

As respiratory viruses, including flu and the dreaded COVID-19 rise in the United States, New York City has reintroduced indoor mask requirements at all public hospitals.

The mandate, as per ABC News, applies to 11 hospitals, 30 health centres and five long-term care facilities run by NYC Health + Hospitals.

Mask mandate

Dr Ashwin Vasan, New York City's health commissioner, says the mask mandate is only for the areas where patients are being treated.

He said that while none of the hospitals are currently overwhelmed and are handling the recent rise in the number of patients well, the mask mandate will help protect the hospital staff from falling sick.

New York's mask guidelines come as hospitals in at least six other US states — California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin — have put in place similar masking mandates.

Cases in New York and the US

As per the report citing the New York State Department of Health, during the week ending on Dec 23, hospitalisations in New York rose from 653 to 696.

The same week, across the United States, there were 29,059 new weekly admissions due to COVID-19, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This marks the seventh consecutive week of rising numbers and also the highest figure reported in almost a year — since late January 2023.

Additionally, 14,732 new hospital admissions across America were linked to influenza in the same week. This is almost a 50 per cent jump from the previous week's 9,930 cases, CDC data shows.

Respiratory infections like pertussis or whooping cough are also on the rise, with 108 cases reported in Suffolk County, New York. While there are no known hospitalisations, as per a Suffolk County Department of Health Services press release, this outbreak is mainly among vaccinated children and their parents.