Get rid of toxic air indoors if you want to boost your creativity, suggests study

A study conducted by scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, has shed light on the positive impact of good indoor air quality on both respiratory health and creativity levels.

The research reveals that increased levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), originating from common indoor items like detergents, pesticides, perfumes, aerosol sprays, and paint, can negatively affect creativity in a workplace setting.

Reduction in VOC linked to increase in efficiency

Utilising statistical analysis, the research team concluded that a 72 per cent reduction in total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) could enhance a student's creative potential by 12 per cent.

TVOC serves as an indicator reflecting the volume of volatile organic compounds present in the air, originating from sources like paints, carpets, detergents, and air fresheners.

How was the study conducted?

The study, featured in the journal Scientific Reports, involved 87 undergraduate and postgraduate students placed in a controlled environment mimicking an indoor workspace.

Participants were tasked with constructing 3D models using LEGO bricks, while the research team manipulated air quality using various combinations of air filters, affecting pollutant levels like carbon dioxide, PM2.5 (particles with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometres), and TVOC.

Results

The results indicated that higher TVOC levels in the workspace were linked with participants coming up with less creative solutions, as indicated by lower scores in creative potential.

The research team, led by Assistant Professor Ng Bing Feng and Associate Professor Wan Man Pun, highlighted the significance of maintaining optimal indoor air quality for boosting creative cognition.

"While most people would correctly associate indoor air quality with effects on the lungs, especially since we just emerged from a pandemic, our study shows that it could also have an impact on the mind and creative cognition, or the ability to use knowledge in an unconventional way. Our findings suggest that relatively low TVOC levels, even if well within the accepted threshold, could impact an individual's creative potential," Ng said.