Space X will seek an exemption from US sanctions to provide internet services to Iran, says Musk

To provide Iran with its satellite services, Space X will seek an exception from US sanctions, owner Elon Musk said on Monday, responding to a tweet from a science reporter.

Erfan Kasarei, a science journalist, tweeted that expanding services to Iran might be a "real game changer" for the future of the country, prompting Musk's response.

Starlink will ask for an exemption to Iranian sanctions in this regard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2022 ×

Iran has been subject to strict US sanctions since former US President Donald Trump terminated the Iran-US nuclear deal over Iran's nuclear activities in 2015.

Tehran has repeatedly requested talks with Washington, and even the current US President Joe Biden wants to resume deal, but this time Iran wants strong guarantees that no future American president will cancel the deal, AFP reported.

Launched in 2020, Starlink aims to provide effortless and strong connectivity to its customers on every continent, even in Antarctica, through its constellations of satellites in low earth orbit, Elon Musk claimed in his initial statements.

Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica https://t.co/Q1VvqV5G0i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2022 ×

Space X gained attention after providing antennas and modems to the Ukrainian military to help it enhance its communications during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Till now, nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into Earth's low orbit. The company intends to launch 42,000 satellites to boost its connectivity with its customers. The company is taking all possible actions to make it possible by launching at least one satellite every week with its own Falcon 9 rockets.

In response to a recent significant cyberattack against Albania carried out by Iranian intelligence in July, the US imposed additional sanctions on Iran.

