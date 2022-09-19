By 2033, Elon Musk's Tesla and its AI will be smarter than humans: Study

Is artificial intelligence (AI) as smart as humans or is it smarter? As per scientists, it takes the human brain 25 years to reach full maturity, but new research claims that the AI used by Elon musk's Tesla could equal that in only 17 years.

Researchers have long predicted that artificial intelligence will eventually surpass human intelligence, although there are different predictions as to when that will happen.

According to a study by Autotrader company Vanarama, Tesla's new microchip will be "more intelligent" than humans by 2033.

The study points out that it already has processing capability equivalent to 36 per cent of a human brain. About 100 billion neurons make up a human brain, which triples in size during a baby's first year and develops fully by the age of 25.

Tesla microchips and their processing power in comparison to human brain. (Graphic: Vanarama)

"Tesla's new D1 microchip is more powerful than any the manufacturer has previously used in its cars – managing 362 trillion operations per second. Its processing power is already over a third (36 per cent) of a human's brain, which is capable of one quadrillion operations per second."

Tesla microchips and their processing power. (Graphic: Vanarama)

In comparison, the first chip, an Nvidia component from 2016, achieved "only" 12 trillion.

By analysing both current and prior models, the organisation discovered that the capability of Tesla microchips is growing at a pace of 486 per cent every year.

The new D1 chip, which is a component of the Dojo supercomputer platform and the company's Autopilot self-driving system, will soon be made available by Musk's company.

It wouldn't be insane to think that technology will surpass humans in intelligence within our lifetimes, says Vanaram.

"Microchips are currently capable of working the way brain synapses do, with researchers developing chips that are inspired by the way the brain operates."

