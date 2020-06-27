Southern Israel hit by two rockets from Gaza: Israel military

Months of calmness was broken in Israel as Palestinian militants fired two rockets in the Gaza Strip, as claimed by Israeli military on Friday.

In response, Israeli aircraft attacked two military facilities for Hamas, the Islamic group ruling Gaza.

The attack from the Palestinian side came a day after Hamas warned of violence over Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Also read: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announces 'cooperation' with UAE to combat coronavirus

Although the Israeli military has declared the attack was from Hamas, no Palestinian militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks.

The Hamas group had earlier this week warned of violent retaliation if Israel continued to proceed ahead with the much-controversial annexation plans. The group believes such a move amounts to "a declaration of war".

The Israeli military has now said that the rocket attacks "will impede" Hamas' future abilities.

Before this attack, the Gaza-Israel frontier has remained calmed for this year, which the experts believe might have been due to the threat of the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)