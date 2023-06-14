Southern Baptists expel churches with female pastors

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) concluded its annual convention in New Orleans with the expulsion of two churches that have female pastors. The decision comes after a contentious clash between the ultraconservative wing of the SBC and those seeking to reverse what they perceive as a liberal shift within the denomination.

The churches that were expelled in February are the Saddleback Church in Southern California, one of the largest within the SBC, and the Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Both churches were given the opportunity to appeal the decision at the convention, which ended on Wednesday. However, the churches failed to sway the more than 10,000 delegates in their favor. Overwhelming rejection of appeals Leaders from the two expelled churches passionately pleaded their cases to the delegates, but their appeals were resoundingly rejected. The vote results showed that more than 90 percent of the delegates voted in favor of Fern Creek's expulsion, while almost as many voted to confirm the removal of Saddleback, which was founded by prominent preacher Rick Warren.

Another church in Florida, accused of non-cooperation in a sexual abuse investigation, also faced expulsion and received affirmation from the delegates. Proposal to ban women from leadership roles During the convention, delegates also voted on a proposal to amend the SBC constitution, aiming to more clearly and strictly prohibit women from holding leadership roles within the denomination. The vote on this proposal was scheduled to take place on the final day of the convention. Emotional appeals from ousted church leaders Linda Barnes Popham, the pastor of Fern Creek Baptist Church, spoke about her lifelong dedication to Jesus and her church's commitment to sharing the gospel.

Rick Warren, the founder of Saddleback Church, emphasized the denomination's history of "agreed to disagree" on various doctrines and urged delegates to act like Southern Baptists who focus on a common mission. However, their appeals fell on deaf ears, and the delegates voted to uphold the expulsions.

While the principle that the office of pastor should be limited to men has been embedded in various Southern Baptist statements, the SBC has traditionally respected the autonomy of individual churches to make their own leadership decisions.