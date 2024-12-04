Seoul, South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday (Dec 4) abandoned his short-lived attempt to enforce martial law in the country in a series of dramatic events that rocked the Asian nation. Yoon backed down after lawmakers voted against his earlier martial law declaration and deployment of military, and thousands of common people took to the streets in protest.

In a televised address aired around 4:30 am (1930 GMT Tuesday), Yoon said: "Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations."

"We will accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet meeting," the embattled president added.

Following his announcement, the US, Seoul's key ally, expressed "relief".

"We are relieved President Yoon has reversed course on his concerning declaration of martial law and respected the ROK National Assembly's vote to end it," said the White House in a statement, using the acronym for South Korea's official name.

Yoon's bold move unravels

Late Tuesday (Dec 3) night, Yoon invoked martial law, citing threats from North Korea and domestic "anti-state forces."

His announcement thrust South Korea into uncharted territory, as no such declaration had been made since the nation's transition to democracy over 40 years ago.

The announcement was met with immediate defiance.

In the early hours of Wednesday, opposition lawmakers stormed through security barricades to enter the National Assembly and unanimously voted to revoke the declaration.

South Korea's constitution requires martial law to be lifted if a parliamentary majority opposes it.

The country's main opposition party labelled the move an "insurrection" and demanded Yoon's immediate resignation.

South Korea's largest labour union also vowed an "indefinite general strike" until the president steps down.

Even figures within Yoon's own ruling People Power Party expressed dismay, with the party's leader calling the situation "tragic" and urging accountability for all involved.

