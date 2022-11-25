South Korean President Yeol warns of 'government intervention' as truckers' strike continues 

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol issued a warning that the government might intervene to end the nationwide truckers' strike, calling it unlawful and undesirable action.

Yoon on his Facebook page stated, "If the irresponsible denial of transport continues, the government will have no choice but to review a number of measures, including a work start order," Reuters reported.

According to South Korean legislation, the government may issue an order to force transport workers to go back to their jobs. Failure to comply is subject to a fine of up to 30 million yon ($22,550) or a maximum three-year prison sentence.

On Thursday (Nov 24), thousands of unionised truckers began their second significant strike in less than six months in an effort to improve their working wages and conditions.

The official representatives told Reuters that there are no active talks or negotiations between the workers and the administration.

The 10th largest Asian country is already experiencing supply chain disruptions as a result of the strike. Nearly there are 420,000 transport employees in South Korea, leaders believed that roughly 25,000 have participated in the strike.

The transport ministry claimed that on Friday nearly 2,000 protesters withdrew from the strikes. On Friday (Nov 25), some 7,700 protesters took part in 164 places around the country down from 9,600 on Thursday (Nov 24).

Numerous unionised truckers have set up camp and are spending the night in a white tent outside the gate of the container depot in the transport hub of Uiwang, under the eyes of police even though the strike has so far been non-violent.

