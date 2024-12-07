Seoul

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol averted the impeachment vote on Saturday (Dec 7). The opposition-led motion to impeach President Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law failed as it did not meet the required quorum after his party boycotted the vote.

"With a total of 195 votes, the number of members who voted did not reach the required two-thirds majority of the total members. Therefore, I declare that the vote on this matter is not valid," National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said.

Yoon stunned the nation and the international community Tuesday night by suspending civilian rule and sending troops to Parliament, but was forced into a U-turn after lawmakers nixed his decree.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied near the parliament as lawmakers voted on the impeachment motion.

Angry crowds continued to swell outside the parliament as MPs left the chamber. Nearly 150,000 people assembled outside South Korea's parliament.

As other PPP (People Power Party) lawmakers returned, people started cheering them on and chanting their names. K-pop songs are playing and people are dancing, making the scene look like a concert.

Earlier updates on Yoon's impeachment vote follow below:

Before the voting started, all the members of the ruling party walked out, except one. Yoon's party said before the proceedings began that it would oppose it, according to Yonhap news agency.

The opposition coalition, with a parliamentary majority, needed eight votes from ruling party MPs for Yoon to be impeached. However, it looked highly unlikely that they would get the desired votes as almost all members of the People Power Party (PPP), except one, left the chamber after a vote on the first lady. Later, Kim Ye-ji of the PPP returned to the chamber.

As they exited, opposition MPs started shouting, "Traitors, go back in".

Only one member from the People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo, was in the voting chamber who had said that he would back Yoon's impeachment. The speaker condemned the walks, saying, "This is ignoring the will of the people."

"This is disregard of the people, disregard of the national assembly. As representatives, you must not do this."

Speaker Woo Won-shik of the Democratic Party asked the ruling People Power Party members who walked out to return to vote.

Members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) were divided over the vote before it started. Reports suggested that people are sending PPP lawmakers messages, asking them to vote for Yoon's impeachment, according to South Korean media reports.

Earlier on Friday, party chief Han Dong-Hoon said Yoon needed to be suspended, adding he posed a "great danger" to democracy if he remained in power. On Saturday, senior members of the party reiterated their official stance to not support the motion.

Yoon apologises

In another televised address on Saturday, Yoon apologised for declaring martial law in the country. He bowed to the people and said that there wouldn't be another such order. "I caused anxiety and inconvenience to the public. I sincerely apologise," he said.

Speculations were rife that Yoon would announce his resignation in the address, but he didn't do it. He said that he would "entrust the party with measures to stabilise the political situation, including my term in office."