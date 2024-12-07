Seoul

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, in yet another TV address, apologised for declaring martial law in the country earlier this week. Speaking just hours ahead of a planned impeachment vote, Yoon bowed to the people and said that there wouldn't be another such order.

Advertisment

This was the embattled leader's first public appearance since he retracted the martial law order early on Wednesday (Dec 4).

It was expected that he would announce his resignation in this speech. However, he did not mention it, nor did he talk about impeachment.

Also Read: South Korea ruling party chief asks Prez Yoon to suspend duties, says citizens in ‘great danger’

Advertisment

On December 3, Yoon had issued the surprise martial law order, the National Assembly quickly convened to overturn it. The leader of his ruling People Power Party (PPP) also took a stand against him and said that it wasn't possible for Yoon to continue his normal duties.

"His early resignation is inevitable," said Han Dong-hoon.

In his order, Yoon had given the military sweeping emergency powers, calling for the removal of "anti-state forces". In his TV address at the time, he accused the opposition of “anti-state” activities and called out supposed "pro-North [Korea] forces".

Advertisment

In his latest address on Saturday (Dec 7), Yoon said he would not seek to avoid legal and political responsibility for his decision. He said the martial law move was born out of desperation.

"I am very sorry and would like to sincerely apologise to the people who were shocked," Yoon said in his brief televised speech.

The PPP chief asked him to "suspend his duties soon".

Citizens of the nation would be in "great danger" if Yoon remained in power, said Han Doong-hoon.

The ruling party chief further said PPP has received “credible” evidence that Yoon planned on arresting key politicians on "anti-state charges" upon declaring the emergency martial law.

Han is reportedly worried that Yoon might repeat his “extreme actions” if he continues to occupy the presidential office.

According to a BBC report, some lawmakers are staying close to the National Assembly so that they can veto another attempt by Yoon to impose martial law.

The opposition will vote on the motion to impeach Yoon on Saturday.

It needs at least eight members from Yoon's party to vote in favour so that it passes with a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)