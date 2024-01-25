South Korean parliamentarian Bae Hyun-jin attacked, rushed to hospital

A member of parliament from the ruling People Power Party in South Korea, Bae Hyun-jin, was 'attacked' on a street in Seoul's Gangnam district. Reports indicated that she was struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant, resulting in her hospitalisation for injuries and bleeding. The attacker was swiftly arrested at the scene, media reports said. There are no official comments by her party or any other government official as of now.