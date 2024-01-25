South Korean parliamentarian Bae Hyun-jin attacked, rushed to hospital
Story highlights
South Korean parliamentarian attacked: This incident follows a previous attack on the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, who was stabbed in the neck earlier in January and later underwent surgery.
A member of parliament from the ruling People Power Party in South Korea, Bae Hyun-jin, was 'attacked' on a street in Seoul's Gangnam district. Reports indicated that she was struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant, resulting in her hospitalisation for injuries and bleeding. The attacker was swiftly arrested at the scene, media reports said. There are no official comments by her party or any other government official as of now.
This incident follows a previous attack on the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, who was stabbed in the neck earlier in January and later underwent surgery.
(With inputs from agencies)