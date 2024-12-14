Seoul

Lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly have voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law fiasco. A total of 204 votes were cast in favour of impeaching the embattled president, who earlier vowed to keep fighting 'to the end.'

Soon after the impeachment voting ended, opposition parties declared the result as the 'victory of the people'.

After being suspended, Yeol immediately loses his constitutional powers but will continue to occupy the office. He has to rely on a court to decide his fate. Meanwhile, PM Han Duck-soo would be taking charge of the government.

The PM on Saturday vowed to "ensure stable governance". "I will devote all my strength and efforts to ensure stable governance," Han told reporters.

Under South Korean laws, the president can only declare martial law during “wartime, war-like situations or other comparable national emergency states.”

Earlier, thousands took to the streets and assembled in front of the National Assembly to press the lawmakers to impeach the president. Seoul police said they expected more than 200,000 people to hold protests in support of removing him.

However, thousands others staged rallies in support of Yoon, singing patriotic songs and waving South Korean and American flags.

The impeachment vote comes a week after the first attempt to remove the president fell flat.

Two hundred votes were required for the impeachment to pass, a two-thirds majority. As of Friday, seven ruling party lawmakers had pledged to support impeachment. A total of 204 lawmakers voted to impeach the president on allegations of insurrection while 85 voted against it. Three abstained, with eight votes nullified.

(With inputs from agencies)