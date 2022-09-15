South Korea: 42-year-old woman arrested over dead children found in suitcases in New Zealand

South Korean authorities recently detained a woman on murder charges in connection with the deaths of two children whose bodies were discovered in luggage in New Zealand last month.

The 42-year-old woman, who was purportedly a New Zealander of South Korean descent, was detained in Ulsan in the southeast, the police reported, and has been transported to Seoul, where she will be transported to Seoul's district office in a police car with tinted windows.

The suspect is charged by the New Zealand police with killing the mother's two children, aged seven and 10 at the time, sometime in 2018 in Auckland. She was discovered to have travelled to South Korea following the crime and has been evading capture ever since.

When local reporters asked the woman, she continuously refuted the allegations and said, "I didn't do it," AFP reported.

After being arrested, the lady arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Thursday (September 15) in a police car with tinted windows.

After an unwary family bought a trailer-load of items, including the bag, at an auction for abandoned goods outside of Auckland, the remains of the two IDs were discovered.

The New Zealand police stated that due to bodies being stored for a number of years, hindered the investigation.

According to Detective Inspector Tofilau, Fa'amanuia Vaaelua said that this case is very difficult to inquire about. He further said, "To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time have all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our New Zealand Police Interpol staff," AFP reported.