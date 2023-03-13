South Korea-US begin major drills as North test-fires missiles from submarine

South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest joint military exercises in five years on Monday. Nuclear-armed North Korea, meanwhile, test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, saying its test verified its "nuclear war deterrence means in different spaces". Pyongyang has slammed the drills which will run for 10 days from Monday as part of the allies' drive to counter North Korea's growing threats.

The KCNA reported that latest test was linked to the United States and South Korea "getting evermore undisguised in their anti-DPRK military manoeuvres".

Termed "The Freedom Shield", the drills between US and South Korea "involve wartime procedures to repel potential North Korean attacks and conduct a stabilisation campaign in the North", the South Korean military has said. Amidst criticism from the North, the South Korean military stressed that the exercise was a "defensive one based on a combined operational plan".

North Korea has been highly critical of all such exercises, calling them rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned of "overwhelming" action in response. Experts say that North Korea wants to portray the missile launches as a defensive act against the drills.

The foreign ministry in Pyongyang released a statement Monday slamming the United States for "the US vicious 'human rights' racket". The statement came in response to a Washington release saying it would hold a United Nations meeting this week on abuses in North Korea.

North Korea fired a record number of missiles last year, declaring itself an "irreversible" nuclear power. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week also ordered his military to intensify drills to prepare for a "real war". The country has also decided to take important, practical war deterrence measures, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday. The decision was taken at a ruling party meeting presided over by Kim Jong Un.

Washington has repeatedly restated that it is committed to defending South Korea, including using the "full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear".

(With inputs from agencies)

