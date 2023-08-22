South Korea urges Pyongyang to immediately drop plan of launching satellite

South Korea on Tuesday (August 22) called on North Korea to immediately drop its plan of launching a satellite saying that launch would be an "illegal act" as it would require the use of banned ballistic projectile technology.

"North Korea's so-called 'satellite launch' is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions... No matter what excuses North Korea tries to make, it cannot justify this illegal act," South Korea's Unification Ministry said in a statement.

Pyongyang, on Tuesday, told Japan's Coast Guard that it would launch a satellite between August 24 to August 31, which would fly over the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and the Pacific.

The announcement prompted Tokyo to muster ships and its PAC-3 projectile defence system in case it were to land in its territory.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also released a statement urging North Korea to call off the launch and said that his country was working with South Korea and the United States to gather more information.

Tokyo is taking "all possible measures to prepare for any unforeseen eventuality", Kishida said.

"A launch would be extremely regrettable," he told reporters.

Kim Jong Un plans satellite launch as US and South Korea hold drills

North Korea's satellite launch announcement comes after the United States and South Korea kicked off their major annual joint military drills on Monday (August 21), which are being exercised to counter rising threats from the nuclear-armed North.

Named as Ulchi Freedom Shield, the exercises are scheduled to run through August 31.

Pyongyang issued a stern denouncement of the rehearsals saying that it would take "overwhelming" action in response.

In a commentary, KCNA warned that if the drills involve a "nuclear provocation", the possibility "of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula will become more realistic".

The launch plan also comes shortly after leaders from US, South Korea and Japan met at Camp David.

As per a report by North Korea's KCNA news agency, Pyongyang said that the recent trilateral Camp David summit was a platform for devising a "nuclear war provocation."

The commentary expressed concern that "If the agreements fabricated at the Camp David Resort are additionally put into practice in the war drill ... the possibility of an outbreak of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula will become more realistic."

It further said that the prevailing situation requires its military to "take the initiative, offensive and overwhelming action for a war." As per Reuters, the nation did not elaborate on this remark.

(With inputs from agencies)

