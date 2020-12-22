South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter airspace

South Korea on Tuesday scrambled jets after Russian and Chinese jets reportedly entered its air space.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), four Chinese jets reportedly entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) followed by 15 Russian aircraft.

The South Korean military said: “This incident seems to be a joint military drill between China and Russia but it requires a further analysis."

Chinese jets have repeatedly entered Taiwan's airspace amid tensions between the two countries. In September, Taiwan's Air Force scrambled fighters as Chinese jets entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) for four times in five days.

After the air intrusions, the Chinese foreign ministry had said that the so-called "mid-line" of the Strait does not exist", while adding, "Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory."

Last week the Taiwan government had deployed its Navy and Air Force as a Chinese carrier group sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the Shandong aircraft carrier which was recently commissioned by the Chinese defence forces accompanied by four warships.

The Taiwan government had said that six warships and eight Air Force aircraft were sent to monitor the Chinese activity.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have been escalating for the past two months as reports said China had deployed its most advanced hypersonic missile DF-17 to the area.