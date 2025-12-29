South Korea's former first lady has been alleged to have accepted lavish bribes totaling over US$200,000. This includes fine art, jewelry, a handbag and meddling in state affairs, according to prosecutors who made the claims on Monday. Kim Keon Hee, who is the wife of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested in August for alleged stock manipulation and receiving gifts as bribe.

Another allegations levelled against her is about meddling in parliamentary elections.

In one of the statements, Min Joong-ki, the prosecutor in the case, after concluding the investigation said Kim abused her powers and "severely undermined Korean institutions".

While prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun said that Kim "illegally intervened in state affairs behind the scenes, beyond the public's view," as reported by AFP.

According to the prosecutors, the bribes from businesses and politicians received by Kim totaled up to 377.25 million won ($263,000).

In one such gift, Kim had had received two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the leader of the Unification Church, according to investigators.

Luxury jewelry, a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag and a wristwatch were among other gifts she received.