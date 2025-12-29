/Trump sets no deadline for Russia-Ukraine war, says ‘few weeks’ could decide its fate

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 28) said that Ukraine and Russia are getting “closer” to settling the status of the disputed territory of Donbas, but added that it remains a challenge after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump said that it could be clear within a “few weeks” if the war in Ukraine can end following discussions at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He further stated that talks with European leaders were possible in Washington to push a peace deal.

“If it went really well, you know, maybe a few weeks, and if it went poorly, longer,” Trump told reporters alongside Zelensky.

The US president also said that he has offered to address Ukraine’s parliament to push the latest peace plan forward.

