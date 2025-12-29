Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump sets no deadline for Russia-Ukraine war, says ‘few weeks’ could decide its fate

Trump sets no deadline for Russia-Ukraine war, says ‘few weeks’ could decide its fate

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 29, 2025, 08:39 IST | Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 08:39 IST
Trump sets no deadline for Russia-Ukraine war, says ‘few weeks’ could decide its fate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump Photograph: (X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Story highlights

The US president also said that he has offered to address Ukraine’s parliament to push the latest peace plan forward.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 28) said that Ukraine and Russia are getting “closer” to settling the status of the disputed territory of Donbas, but added that it remains a challenge after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump said that it could be clear within a “few weeks” if the war in Ukraine can end following discussions at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He further stated that talks with European leaders were possible in Washington to push a peace deal.

“If it went really well, you know, maybe a few weeks, and if it went poorly, longer,” Trump told reporters alongside Zelensky.

The US president also said that he has offered to address Ukraine’s parliament to push the latest peace plan forward.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I’m not sure that it would be really necessary, but if it would help save 25,000 lives a month, or whatever it may be, I would certainly be willing to do that,” he said.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics